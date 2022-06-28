Hyderabad, Sind, June 26: Maharaj Dokaram, who was for some time the editor of “Hindoo”, a social non-co-operation organ and is one of its proprietors, was arrested this morning and immediately tried before the District Magistrate under Section 124-A, previous sanction of the Local Government having been obtained. The accused admitted this responsibility and did not offer defence. The Magistrate sentenced him to 10-18 months rigorous imprisonment. The whole trial lasted for less than two hours. The conviction of Maharaj Lokram brings to five the number of editors of “Hindoo” who have been sentenced for sedition.