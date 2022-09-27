For the Week ending 23rd September 1922: Rainfall heavy, South Kanara and Cochin moderate Agency, Ganjam, Vizagapatnam and Malabar; fair, Ramnad, Travancore and the Nilgiris; light or nil elsewhere. Practically rainless week. Rainfall to-date generally below average except West Coast. Transplanting of paddy mainly in Chingleput, South Arcot and Tanjore and sowing of dry crops mainly in the Central districts proceeding. Sowings to-date much restricted in the Deccan. Standing crops fair, but dry crops in parts of 8 districts fading. Harvested paddy on the West Coast; out turn bumper cholam, cumbu, ragi and gingelly in parts, fair. Irrigation water is deficient in parts except West Coast.
a hundred years ago, SEPTEMBER 27, 1922 Archives
Season telegram
