Geneva, Sept. 10: The fifth Commission of the League discussed the opium traffic yesterday and unanimously agreed to the resolution proposed by Professor Galberi Murray and amended in accordance with the suggestion of Lord Chelmsford asking the Governments belonging to the International Opium Convention not to consent to give licenses for importation of opium and other narcotics, to which the Convention applies, to native countries which have not ratified or enforced the convention — and which have not adopted a system of control of exports and imports approved by the Assembly of the League on September 20th, 1921.