Message to Mujib from Bhutto

Ankara, June 8: The Pakistan President, Mr. Z.A. Bhutto has told the Turkish leaders that he had sent a message to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Bangladesh Prime Minister, offering to meet him in either Turkey or Pakistan or in India or any neutral country, informed sources said here to-day. Mr. Bhutto also assured the Turkish Government that the summit meeting with Mrs. Indira Gandhi would not be postponed from the Pakistani side. The sources said Turkey had, meanwhile, given Mr. Bhutto an assurance that it would await the outcome of his projected summit talks with Mrs. Gandhi before making any moves on diplomatic recognition of Bangladesh. A joint statement issued after Mr. Bhutto’s talks with Turkish leaders expressed the hope that the planned “summit between Mr. Bhutto and the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi would lead to a durable and honourable settlement of the dispute between their two countries that would safeguard peace and security for their peoples.” According to a Tehran report, Mr. Bhutto accompanied by his wife arrived in the Iranian capital to-day on a three-day visit and was given an official welcome by the Shah and Empress Farah at the airport.