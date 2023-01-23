HamberMenu
Indian labour for Ceylon
January 23, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST

At the meeting of the Ceylon Legislative Council, on January 18, the Hon. Mr. E.R. Tambimuttu asked: — Will the Government be pleased to state the result of its negotiations with the Government of India on the labour question.

The reply: The Hon. Mr. B. Hornsburgh replied: — The Government of Ceylon is still in negotiation with the Government of India on the subject of the labour question. A draft notification containing the conditions under which the emigration of unskilled labour to Ceylon will be permitted was received a short time ago from the Government of India and was referred for their views to the various public bodies chiefly concerned. Replies have been received indicating that all these bodies consider the conditions acceptable, and a reply has been sent to the Government of India to this effect.

