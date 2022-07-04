India and Pak. to end confrontation

Simla, July 3: The historic agreement signed by the Prime Minister of India and the President of Pakistan in Simla last night pledges the two countries to the pursuit of a policy of peaceful co-existence and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity and political independence.

The agreement enjoins India and Pakistan to settle the basic issues and causes of their conflicts in accordance with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations either through bilateral negotiations or by any other peaceful means mutually agreed upon by them. And pending a final settlement of these problems, they have agreed to refrain from any attempt to alter the situation unilaterally and to prevent the organisation, assistance and encouragement of any acts detrimental to the maintenance of peaceful and harmonious relations between them.

The two neighbouring countries have also agreed to normalise their relations step by step and to restore telecommunications, sea, land and air links including overflights, travel, trade and economic co-operation, and scientific and cultural exchanges as far as possible.

To initiate the process of the establishment of durable peace, the two governments have decided to withdraw the Indian and Pakistani forces to their side of the international border within 30 days of the ratification of the agreement.