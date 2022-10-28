Leafield (Oxford) Midnight, Oct. 27: The Government of Western Australia are promoting at a cost of 6 million pounds a scheme to enable 70,000 British men, women and children to settle in their state. It is proposed that emigrants should proceed from Britain at the rate of 25,000 each year.
a hundred years ago, OCTOBER 28, 1922 Archives
In Australia
