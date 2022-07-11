General welcome for Simla Agreement in Pak. Assembly

New Delhi, July 10: The Simla agreement between Indian and Pakistan has by and large been welcomed by the Pakistan National Assembly which began its special session in Islamabad to-day to consider ratification of the agreement, Radio Pakistan reported. Later the Assembly adjourned to meet again at 09:30 hrs IST to-morrow. If necessary there would be an afternoon session also. Maulana Mufti Mahmud (Jamiat-ul-Ulema-i-Islam) described the agreement as "a right step" and said that it had opened the door for peaceful negotiations with India for solving the problems between the two countries. Speaking on the Law Minister, Mr Mahmud Ali Kasuri's motion to consider the ratification of the agreement, Mufti Mahmud, however said that "it would have been better had the Kashmir issue and that of prisoners of war had also been settled in Simla."