New Delhi, May 2: By an overwhelming majority, the Lok Sabha to-day rejected an adjournment motion to censure the Government on the arrest of Mr. George Fernandes and other important Railway labour leaders early this morning after a stormy debate. Mr. L.N. Mishra, Railway Minister, vigorously defended the action of the Government and said this was done because Mr. Fernandes was working for a strike even as negotiations were going on.