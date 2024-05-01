GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Broadcasting in Madras
May 01, 2024 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST

A Broadcasting concert took place for an hour this forenoon in the office of Messrs Milton & Co, Mount Road, next to Simpson and Coy. Some songs playing on Piano and a short speech were transmitted from the premises to the Gramaphone Department of Messrs. Spencer Buildings where the receiving appratus was fixed. The concert was well attended by Europeans and Indians. It was very much appreciated by those present and was voted a success. Mr. Coningsby, the Marconi Engineer, is in communication with Mr. Weston of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore where there is a receiving apparatus and has requested the Institute to receive the programme that is going on in Madras.

