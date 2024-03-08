GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Recognition of Mexico
Premium

March 08, 2024 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST

Leafield, Oxford (Mid), March 8: Senoor Neito, Mexican Minister to Sweden, has just returned to Stockholm after a visit to London. While here he had conversations with the Foreign Office on the subject of British claims against Mexican Government and he took opportunity to broach the question of British recognition of the Mexican Government. It was not found possible, however, by the Foreign Office to enter into any formal conversations with Sr. Neito on the question of recognition since Sr. Neito did not appear to be armed with the necessary powers. Sr. Neito’s return to Sweden is not therefore to be regarded as indicating that the British Government has changed its attitude regarding the recognition of Obregon’s Government.

