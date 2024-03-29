GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | President’s Rule in Pondicherry: Assembly dissolved
Premium

March 29, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST

New Delhi, March 28: The Central Government to-day issued a notification under Section 51 of the Union Territories Act, 1963, dissolving the Pondicherry Assembly and suspending the operation of the relevant provisions of the Act relating to Pondicherry’s governance through the local Legislature, which in effect amounts to the imposition of President’s rule. The notification was issued by the Home Ministry after the Union Cabinet accepted the recommendation of the Lt. Governor, Mr. Chhedi Lal, for the dissolution of the Assembly, since there was no hope of an alternative Ministry being formed after the fall of the Anna DMK-CPI coalition Government.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.