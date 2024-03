March 29, 2024 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST

Rangoon, March 27: Today was the last day of this session of the Legislative Council. On its reassembling this morning a Nationalist member brought to the notice of the President what he called a scandal caused by the arrest yesterday under Civil warrant of a member in the Council hall without the permission of the President or the Secretary and asked whether such action was permissible in the precincts of the Council Chamber.