March 28, 2024

London, March 26: At the King’s Bench Division today in the action brought by James A. Malcolm against Marconi’s wireless telegraph company for commission in connection with the proposed wireless telegraph supplies for China, Justice Anton gave judgment. Defendants have succeeded with costs contingent upon their payment to the plaintiff of a commission on 66 thousand £sterling when received from the Chinese government.