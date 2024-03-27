GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Plague in Lahore
March 27, 2024 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST

Lahore, March 23: Plague has not subsided in Lahore. If anything it has increased and about 20 deaths out of about 30 new cases everyday are reported.

