London, Mar. 25: An order which is stated to be the biggest of its kind ever placed in Britain and perhaps in the world has been lodged with the British Mannesmann Tube Company for steel pipes in connection with the Tata Hydroelectric Scheme.
March 26, 2024 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST
London, Mar. 25: An order which is stated to be the biggest of its kind ever placed in Britain and perhaps in the world has been lodged with the British Mannesmann Tube Company for steel pipes in connection with the Tata Hydroelectric Scheme.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.