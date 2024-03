March 21, 2024 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST

a hundred years ago MARCH 21, 1924

Delhi, March 20: It is understood that His Majesty’s government have now consented to the release of rifles and machine guns and ammunition for Kabul which had hitherto been detained in Bombay.

Col. Humphrys, a British Minister, who had been on a visit to Delhi, returned to Afghanistan yesterday.