March 14, 2024 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST

New York, Mar. 12: American bankers headed by the Morgans have established a credit of hundred million dollars in favour of the Banque of France.

London, Mar. 13: The French loan is fully secured by gold in the vaults of the Banque de France, which is acting for the French Government and will be used to stabilise French exchange and for other purposes. It is understood that the duration of the loan is for one year.