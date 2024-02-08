GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Lascar memorial
Premium

February 08, 2024 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST

Calcutta, Feb. 6: In opening the Lascar memorial this evening Lord Lytton paid a high tribute to the loyal and devoted service of lascars during the war. Bengal supplied complete crews for over 300 ships which sailed from those three ports during the war in addition to those which sailed from Calcutta and Chittagong. Not a single lascar refused to serve for fear of enemy action. The movement perpetuated the memory of 832 lascars for Bengal and Sylhet who laid their lives in the service of the empire. Of these 33 died while on a voyage to Archangel, the most northern part of Russia.

(Published on February 8, 1924)

