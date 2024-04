April 09, 2024 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

Bombay, April 8: The National Bank of South Africa Ltd. has given notice that it will close the Bombay branch on the 13th April. Depoisters and current account holders will be paid in full. The National Bank of India, Bombay, will take over unclaimed balances and have been instructed to honour any outstanding drafts drawn on the Bombay office of the Bank.