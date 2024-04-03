GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Asiatics on British trade ships
Premium

April 03, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

London, April 1: In the Commons to-day replying to Commander Kenworthy, Mr. Kebb said that enquiries had hitherto not confirmed the statement that the number of Asiatics employed on British home trade ships had increased. He was not in a position to propose action in that respect. Earl Winterton declared there was a very strong feeling among Indians against any proposal to exclude from British ships His Majesty’s Indian subjects, especially in view of the gallant services they had rendered to Britain in war time.

