A hundred years ago | Lake levels of Victoria Nyanza
Premium

April 16, 2024 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST

In a geographical memoir by O.E.P. Brooks, the author has set forth that the variations in the lake levels of Victoria Nyanza from 1896 to 1922 and those of Albert Nyanza from 1904 to 1922 as recorded by tide gauges, have occurred more in accordance with variations in sunspots than with those of rainfall. As most of the rain is removed by evaporation and as evaporation is highest during the periods of minimum sunspots, the lake levels are then lowest. He points out the level was highest in 1917, a year of maximum sunspots and there was no increase of rainfall to account for the high level.

From the Archives

