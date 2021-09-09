From the Archives (September 9, 1921): The Moplah revolt

The Bengalee of the 7th inst. writes:- His Excellency the Governor of Madras has observed that the Moplah revolt is the outcome of a widespread conspiracy hatched with the object of overthrowing the British Government. In view of this observation it is worth while to inquire how long ago the fact of this conspiracy was brought to the notice of Lord Willingdon, and why no attempt was made to scotch it before the actual outbreak. Did His Excellency hear of the conspiracy before or after? The question is important enough as the answer to it will determine whether and how far the Intelligence Department in Madras is efficient. We think therefore, we have a right to seek positive information on this point. Supposing, however, that the Governor of Madras was, as he should have been, aware of the conspiracy long before the outbreak of law-lessness, we are at a loss to make out why the opportunity was at all allowed to the conspirators to rise in open defiance of the majesty of law. Are we to understand that the resources of the Government are as poor that they are unable to prevent a revolt even when the fact of a widespread conspiracy is known to them?