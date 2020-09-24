From the Archives (September 24, 1970): Selection basis held unconstitutional

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court has unanimously held that the unit-wise system of selection, adopted by the Tamil Nadu Government in regard to admissions to the first year integrated M.B.B.S. course in the State medical colleges for the year 1970-71, is unconstitutional, being violative of the fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 15. The court further held that the impugned selections were not validly made, and that the interviews conducted by the selection committees constituted for the purpose were not held in accordance with the relevant rules. The Bench also held that the interviews were invalid for the reason that the committees took into consideration irrelevant matters, and at the same time failed to take into consideration matters required to be taken into consideration (prescribed under the relevant rules governing the interviews).