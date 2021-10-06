Chicago, Oct. 5: Three doctors today explained how they used a baboon in a 5½ hour emergency operation which may have helped to save the life of a 49-year-old alcoholic suffering from hepatitis. The patient came out of a three-day coma after his blood was circulated through the baboon’s liver, the doctors reported in the journal of the American Medical Association. Drs. Daniel Hollander, Gerald Klebanoff and Robert Osteen said the patient, who had been a heavy drinker for 15 years, was admitted to Wilford Hall Medical Centre at Lackland Air Force Base, Sap Antonio, Texas in July, 1970. The baboon was placed beside the patient’s bed and an artery and veins were linked to those of the baboon. Ten hours after the cross-circulation of blood, the patient showed dramatic improvement in his mental status, but then suffered a relapse. A total transfusion of human blood was then completed and a day later the patient began to recover, the researchers said. Thirty-six hours after the cross-circulation, the patient was able to follow simple command and answer simple questions, the doctor said.
fifty years ago October 6, 1971 Archives
From the Archives (October 6, 1971): Baboon used to save patient’s life
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives (From the September 29, 1971 edition as there was no edition on September 30): The many deaths of Mao
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 12:15:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-october-6-1971-baboon-used-to-save-patients-life/article36837988.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story