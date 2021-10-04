From the Archives (October 4, 1921): Picketting at Chittagong

Calcutta, October 2: In persuance of the resolution adopted by the Bengal Provincial Congress Committee picketting has commenced in muffasil districts, specially in Eastern Bengal. At Chittagong the wife of Mr. J.M. Sen Gupta, a European lady, dressed in khadar cloth with a large number of Congress voluntters has been going about markets requesting shopkeepers and customers not to touch foreign cloth. Last evening she was served with the following order issued by Mr. F.W. Strong, District Magistrate of Chittagong: “Whereas it has been brought to my notice by a police report dated the 1st October 1921 that you Mrs. Sen Gupta, wife of Mr. J.M. Sen Gupta of Rahamatgunj Police Station Kotwali, District Chittagong have in company with other non-co-operators been obstructing public in the town of Chittagong from selling, purchasing or wearing foreign cloths and have further more been obstructing traffic by collecting crowds in streets in pursuance of the above objects and whereas such conduct on your part is likely to cause obstruction... or injury to persons lawfully employed and so cause a disturbance of public tranquility and whereas speedy remedy is in my opinion necessary. I hereby direct you under Section 144 Cr. P.C. to abstain from all such acts as above described for a space of two months from the date of this.”