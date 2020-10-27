From the Archives (October 27, 1920): The Victoria Institute

A proposal was made at the time of the Women’s Work Exhibition which was held in Madras in the cold weather of 1919, that efforts should be made to establish a permanent organisation for the sale of women’s work in the city. The matter had been under discussion since, and as a result the Committee of the Victoria Technical Institute, of which H.E. Lady Willingdon is the President has offered to attach to the Institute a small Woman’s Sub-Committee (oh which Her Excellency is the President) and to give it accommodation for showing women’s work on the Institute premises. It is proposed that this Sub-Committee should try to encourage the sale of lace, embroidery and other work and should help the workers with information as to the classes of work for which there is a demand and keep patterns that can be copied and stocks of materials, which would be bought wholesale and issued to workers in small quantities at the wholesale rate. The Sub-Committee proposes to work on the same line as the Victoria Institute, i.e. either to buy the work outright for resale or to take it on commission sale.