From the Archives (November 30, 1970): Illegal import of arms into Pakistan

Political leaders in Pakistan have been expressing concern over a recently discovered illegal import of large quantities of arms and ammunition into Pakistan. Mr. Mumtaz Daultana, President of the Council Muslim League said in a press statement that “it is indeed most intriguing to note that while officials claim to have recovered arms worth over Rs. two crores from Karachi and Rawalpindi, silence is being maintained about the source of this lethal merchandise.” Pakistani newspapers have quoted Mr. Daultana as having said that “it is also very surprising that most of these arms bear the markings from countries like Russia and Czechoslovakia with which no private gun-runner can negotiate directly. The nation wants to know how these huge quantities of arms could come into the country and who are the people responsible for importing them in such large quantities.” Mr. Daultana has further warned the people and the Government of Pakistan that unless stern measures were taken to recover all the arms, the total price of which is estimated at about Rs. 75 crores, the country could be plunged at any time into a devastating civil war.