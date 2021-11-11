From the Archives (November 11, 1921): Frequent transfers.

It has often been reported that frequent transfers of Professors and Assistant Professors causes dislocation of work in any College and the charge is substantiated by the Chief Lecturer in Physics of the Arts College, Rajahmundry who states “During the two years of its course this class (Physics class) was handled by four or five lecturers in succession and the continuity of the effect of instruction was broken and this, I believe, is chiefly the cause for such a low percentage of success.” Though the Principal, in the report on the working of the College for 1920-21 is not prepared to admit that constant dislocation of work was the chief cause, yet he states that it is fairly obvious that it was one of the causes accounting for the failures in Physics. In the interests of students frequent transfers of Professors and Assistant Professors ought to be deprecated and in the interests of Professors and Assistant Professors themselves at least two years time should be allowed to judge fairly the effect of their instruction in any one institution. With regard to accommodation and equipment the report states that the question of moving the College to a site near the jail has been settled and the Government have approved the proposal to acquire certain lands for the construction of the Arts and Training Colleges at an approximate of Rs. 35, 381.