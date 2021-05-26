From the Archives (May 26, 1921): The Nankana case

In addition to the oral examination by the Magistrate, Mahant Naraindas of Nankana who has just been committed to the Sessions, put in a lengthy written statement which was read out in the court to-day. The Mahant said that he had been apprehending attack from Akalis and renovated the gates, walls and entrances of the Nankana temple not with a view to attack but for his own shelter and protection. Holes in the doors were made in order that he might watch what was happening outside and not for shooting. He was asleep on the 20th February morning when he was roused by the noise of shots. He stirred out only once to inform the police but Akalis chased him. So he concealed himself in his house for fear of Akalis. It was only when the Deputy Commissioner arrived that he came out and saw Akalis lying dead. More than two cans of kerosene were daily used in the temple. He therefore bought oil in large quantities which cost him cheaper. He denied having shot anybody or ordering firing. He also stated that he had approached the Local Government, members of the Executive Council, Commissioner, Mahatma Gandhi and others for advice and assistance, but without avail.