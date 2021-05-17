A hundred years ago May 17, 1921 Archives

From the Archives (May 17, 1921): Lala Lajpat Rai

Lala Lajpat Rai emphasised that the spirit of fearlessness and courage to stand by principles, for which the Congress was fighting, was demanded of every Indian at this supreme moment. 150 years of British rule, he said, had produced such a slave-mentality that even great intellectuals among Indians, thought that the attainment of Swarajya by India, by 32 crores of the population within one year, was impossible. It was to remove this mentality that the time of one year was given. When India gives up this slave-mentality, she would attain Swarajya. He was glad that the courage with which Congressmen went to gaol was quiet proof. Personally, he had attained Swarajya, which was knowing the truth, speaking the truth fearlessly, and even dying for the vindication of truth.

Referring to the posibilities of the Afghan invasion, he asked those who threatened them with it to remember that they who were Non-Co-operating with the British Government, would not have any other foreign power ruling over them.

Related Topics
From the Archives
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 12:26:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-may-17-1921-lala-lajpat-rai/article34572103.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY