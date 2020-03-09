From the Archives (March 9, 1970): Unequal nuclear treaty

(From an editorial)

The nuclear non-proliferation treaty, under which non-nuclear States agree not to receive or manufacture nuclear arms, came into force on March 5 when 43 countries deposited their instruments of ratification in Washington, London and Moscow. Since a hundred States have actually signed the treaty (though many have yet to ratify it) the sponsors can regard it as a successful effort in checking the spread of nuclear weapons. It is most satisfactory to note that the vast majority of countries, contrary to expectation, are not interested in making or using nuclear weapons. There are about a dozen nations, including India, who could manufacture these weapons of destruction in a relatively short period, if they so desired. But even they are more interested in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy than in fabrication of bombs and missiles. India has for more than two decades been campaigning for nuclear disarmament and has played some part in gaining acceptance for the nuclear test-ban treaty. If despite this it has not signed the NPT, it is because the treaty is an unequal one, which leaves a permanent monopoly of nuclear weapons to five nations. Further, the provision in the treaty for the inspection of nuclear installations of the signatory States does not apply to the five nuclear powers.

It is, of course, true that under Article 6 of the treaty, the parties have promised to pursue negotiations on measures to end the nuclear arms race and work towards the goal of nuclear-disarmament. The United States and the Soviet Union have been negotiating quite recently on the limitation of strategic weapons (SALT) but there is no indication that they have made any progress. Some countries like West Germany, who have signed the treaty with reservations, fear that inspection may lead to the publication of technical secrets of new industrial processes they may develop in the nuclear field. Other countries, including India and Japan, have called attention to the absence of adequate provision for the defence of the non-nuclear nations. It should also be pointed out that the NPT is by no means a watertight arrangement that will stop the spread of nuclear weapons. Article 10 of the treaty gives any signatory State the right to withdraw from the pact on three months’ notice, if it feels that its own security is being seriously threatened.