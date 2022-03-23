From the Archives (March 22, 1922) | Mahatma’s sentence

March 23, 2022 00:15 IST

From the March 22, 1922 edition as there was no edition on March 23, 1922

Kumbakonam, March 21 - The sentence of six years’ imprisonment passed on Mahatma Gandhi reached this place on Sunday evening. Subsequently the merchants of this place had all unanimously determined to observe hartal next day in response to the call of local Congress and Khilafat Committees and did so. The town practically presented a desolate appearance. In the evening a huge mass meeting attended by over 5,000 people was held on the sands of the Arasalar river. The meeting began punctually at 6/30 p.m. presided over by Mr. Mahalinga Sarma. Mr. Sarma, in a most eloquent and appealing strain addressed and exhorted the people to discard foreign cloth and take to khaddar. The appeal had the desired effect in that the people had voluntarily thrown away their foreign garments to the flames that was lit up after a close of the meeting with a huge heap of foreign cloths collected from the town people. The people also took solemn vow to boycott foreign cloths thence forward. Then Mr. Subramanya Iyer of Madura dwelt at length on the greatness of Mahatmaji and compared him to Shri Ramachandra. The comparison went straight home to the hearts of the people.



