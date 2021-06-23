New Delhi, June 22: Preliminary investigation has shown broadly that the Chinese literature airdropped by balloons in Bihar villages on June 18 last was of Kuomintang Chinese origin and it would therefore be far-fetched to link it with communist or naxalite activites, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Mr. Ram Niwas Mirdha, told the Lok Sabha to-day. Mr. Mirdha was replying to a volley of supplementaries after making a statement in response to a calling attention motion on the reported air-dropping of Chinese literature, banner, garments, torchlights, biscuits and transmitters for the naxalites by a Chinese plane in the fields of Tidarampur and Palani villages in Monghyr district of Bihar last week. Mr. Mirdha told Mr. Bibhuti Mishra (Cong. R) and four others, who raised the issue, that a full report had not yet been received from the Bihar Government, which was inquiring into it. He was, therefore, unable to give details of the articles recovered and whether or not a tranmitter was among them.
From the Archives (June 23, 1971): Chinese articles dropped in Bihar were from Taiwan
