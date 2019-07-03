From the Archives (July 3, 1919): Indians in South Africa.(From an Editorial)

The South African papers received by the mail bring further particulars of the debate in the Union Parliament on the Asiatics (Land and Trading) Bill. It would appear that two most reactionary amendments to an already very unjust and obnoxious Bill have been adopted in Committee by the House. One of these, we note, was passed in spite of the opposition of the South African Government. This amendment was passed by 45 votes to 31, whereby the authorities in the Transvaal, who had the issuing or authorising of trading licences, might, without reason assigned, refuse the application of any Asiatic who was not engaged in trade on the 1st instant. Speaking on the amendment, the Minister of Justice uttered a warning against panic legislation such as the amendment would be. The amendment, he said, would throw on the Government the responsibility for issuing further general dealers’ licences. Moreover, it would work a great hardship on Indians born in that country.