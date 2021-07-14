From the Archives (July 14, 1971): Advise on Ganga-Cauvery link

The Union Irrigation and Power Minister, Dr. K.L. Rao, told the Lok Sabha to-day [New Delhi, July 13] that the Government had invited a team of United Nations experts to advise on the feasibility of undertaking the 2,000 mile long grand feeder canal from Patna to Tamil Nadu linking the Ganga and the Cauvery. Replying to Mr. N.K. Sanghi, the Minister said the Government’s request had been registered with the U.N. and the expert team would commence its work in about three or four months’ time. After the team’s advice, the Government would make detailed investigations for determining the feasibility of the project. Preliminary studies, he said, indicated that monsoon water in the Ganga near Patna could be transferred to other areas in the country where there was great demand for additional irrigation, by a combination of pumped and gravity canals making use of natural water courses and existing or proposed reservoirs, whereever practicable.