From the Archives (January 27, 1922): Mines strike

Johannesburg, Jan. 22: The Conference regarding the mines dispute has up to the present achieved no result. Only two thousand most of whom were Dutch were present at a mass meeting which passed a resolution urging a sympathetic strike and appealing for Government which would uphold the white standard in South Africa. Sir Abe Bailey in course of a vigorous speech to the West Rand strike Committee suggested that nationalist politicians were using miners for their own political purposes with the object of causing the downfall of Gen. Smut’s Government.Sir Evelyn Wallers, President of the Chamber of Mines, in a statement he made to Reuter’s representative emphatically denied that the gold industry proposed to abolish the colour bar and he declared that he desired to see the gold industry preserved on the largest possible scale and able to provide a maximum field of employment for the white population.