Bombay, January 24: A mass meeting organised by the Central Khilafat Committee was held last night for the purpose of appealing to the people of Bombay not to participate in the functions connected with the Duke of Connaught’s visit. Over fifteen thousand people attended. Mian Mahomed Chotani presided. A resolution moved by Mr. Yakab Hasan to the above effect was carried. Mr. M. Pickthall then moved a resolution condemning the action of the Bombay Corporation in having decided to give an address of welcome to the Duke. As the Corporation did not represent the true sentiments of the citizens it should forthwith rectify the error. Mr. Pickthall said if the Duke came as a messenger of the King-Emperor to hear the grievances of Indian people and take their messages to the King, he would have been most welcome. Two Hindus also supported the resolution. The audience then stood up and took an oath that they would abstain from any function connected with the Duke’s visit to Bombay.
A hundred years ago January 25, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (January 25, 1921): The Duke’s visit
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives (From the Archives dated January 14, 1921 as there was no edition on January 13, 1921): The new Viceroy
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 12:15:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-january-25-1921-the-dukes-visit/article33650617.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story