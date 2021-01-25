From the Archives (January 25, 1921): The Duke’s visit

Bombay, January 24: A mass meeting organised by the Central Khilafat Committee was held last night for the purpose of appealing to the people of Bombay not to participate in the functions connected with the Duke of Connaught’s visit. Over fifteen thousand people attended. Mian Mahomed Chotani presided. A resolution moved by Mr. Yakab Hasan to the above effect was carried. Mr. M. Pickthall then moved a resolution condemning the action of the Bombay Corporation in having decided to give an address of welcome to the Duke. As the Corporation did not represent the true sentiments of the citizens it should forthwith rectify the error. Mr. Pickthall said if the Duke came as a messenger of the King-Emperor to hear the grievances of Indian people and take their messages to the King, he would have been most welcome. Two Hindus also supported the resolution. The audience then stood up and took an oath that they would abstain from any function connected with the Duke’s visit to Bombay.