From the Archives (February 9, 1971): India likely to agree for talks with Pakistan

India is expected to indicate its readiness for talks with Pakistan on the question of resuming suspended overflights by Pakistani civilian and military aircraft, provided Islamabad agrees to comply with India’s demand that Pakistan compensate for the blown-up Indian Airlines Fokker Friendship aircraft and return the two hijackers, according to authoritative sources here [New Delhi, Feb. 8]. Pakistan, in a note, three days ago, proposed “mutual discussion” to settle the problem of overflights. India’s reply, expected to be conveyed to-morrow to Pakistan, will reiterate its earlier stand that Pakistan meet India’s twin demands before talks could be initiated on the resumption of overflights, these sources said. India has not yet received any such indication, the sources said. India has charged Pakistan with “direct involvement” in the hijacking and blowing up of the aircraft. Pakistan, meanwhile, has reserved the right to make counter-claims for compensation for alleged damage to its High Commission in Delhi and injuries to the members of its staff.