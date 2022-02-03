Delhi, Feb. 2: The following is an official summary of the Malabar situation for the week ending 29th January: Fighting gangs under Avokar Mussaliar and Konnara Thangal are still concealed in hills south-west of Calicut Taluq — some of them have been killed or captured. Abdul Haji and a small party were killed in a Hindu temple near Pukkottur and Karath Moidin Kutti Haji was captured in the same area, leaders named Coyamu and Muku Ayamad now practically remain to be accounted for. Chin Hills Battalion of military police has returned to Assam. Restoration of normal conditions is still delayed by reluctance of Jenmis to return. The most important criminals have been arrested. Minor arrests are delayed by congestion in jails.
A hundred years ago FEBRUARY 3, 1922 Archives
From the Archives (February 3, 1922): Malabar Situation
