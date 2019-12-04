From the Archives (December 4, 1919): The Frontier Situation.

Delhi, December 3. — A Press communique dated 3rd instant says: — On the afternoon of the first instant a raiding gang, thought to be Nomad Wazirs, attacked a train from Kohat near. That the train carried an escort of 24 rifles and 2 Lewis guns. Full details are not yet available, but many casualties are reported. The news was received at Thall late in the evening and a pursuit column was immediately sent out but it failed to get in touch with the gang. Waziristan Sadda Khan, the most influential Tochi Wazir Malik, is said to have changed anti-British policy and to be doing his best to ensure that the two main sections of the Tochi Wazirs comply with our terms. Parties of militia deserters continue active in the Tochi. One of those parties recently came into conflict with a gang of raiding Mahsuds and both sides suffered casualties. Our air operations against the Mahsuds continue effective and in consequence there have been lately only a few raiding gangs in Derajat, as the tribesmen are too concerned about the fate of their homes to concentrate attention seriously on raiding.