From the Archives (December 31, 1971): UN Secy’s Envoy urged to get Mujib freed

New Delhi, Dec. 30: The External Affairs Minister, Mr. Swaran Singh, to-day expressed the hope that United Nations special envoy, Mr. Vittorio Winspeare-Guicciardi, would be able to play an effective role in getting Sheikh Mujibur Rehman released from Pakistani custody. Mr. Winspeare-Guicciardi is a special representative of the U.N. Secretary-General for solving the humanitarian problems in the sub-continent. The appointment was made following the Security Council resolution on December 21 on the recent India-Pakistan war. Mr. Swaran Singh assured Mr. Winspeare-Guicciardi the full cooperation of the Indian Government. The U.N. representative is visiting Bangla Desh shortly. Mr. Swaran Singh told him that his visit would satisfy him that a free and sovereign government enjoying full confidence of the people was established there. Mr. Swaran Singh hoped that Mr. Winspeare-Guicciardi would be able to give the international community the real picture of the situation. Mr. Swaran Singh also highlighted the atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistan Army and the misery the people of Bangla Desh had to undergo. Earlier, Mr. Winspeare-Guicciardi met Mr. D.P. Dhar, Chairman of the Policy Planning Committee of the External Affairs Ministry.