From the Archives (December 20, 1919): Entertained by Merchants.

Yesterday morning Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was taken in a grand procession by the leading sowcars and merchants of Mint street in a motor car with the accompaniment of Tanjore Band. A number of leading sowcars merchants and others graced the procession by their presence and through out the length and breadth of the Mint street, flowers were showered on him and he was garlanded and presented with a lace Dupta by Messrs Govindas Rathakrishnadas and by the residents of the street through which the procession passed; special mention may be made of the Mint Street residents. The procession passed along Mint Street, thence through Audiappa Naick Street to Govindappanaick Street. He was profusely garlanded at every shop in Mint street and camphor was lighted. Mr. N. Ramdass, a diamond merchant in front of his residence stopped the car of Mr. Tilak and after garlanding him and performing the camphor light “Arti,” threw Copper and silver coins and some pieces of gold and precious stones and pearls all round Mr. Tilak, a rare honour which even kings will envy. This ceremony is generally done on marriage occasions in Northern India to ward off evil spirits supposed to be roaming in atmosphere and also to show profound love towards the married couple.