From the Archives (December 18, 1919): Atrocities. Liberal Press Shocked.

London, December 15. - Newspapers are giving prominence to General Dyer’s evidence before the Disorders Inquiry Commission in Lahore. The “Daily News” under the heading “Frightfulness” says, General Dyer’s defence is the familiar one of military necessity and alleged support from Government. One of the most shocking features of the whole affair is its concealment for eight months. The paper admits the delicacy and difficulty of the position and points out that the case is sub judice. After expressing the hope that the final conclusion of the Commission of Inquiry will somewhat modify the story, the “News” says: - The impression created must be removed at all costs if our credit and honour are not to be fatally impaired.

The “Manchester Guardian” says: - The shooting at Amritsar is as though a madman had been let loose to massacre at large. Genl. Dyer appears to be honest soldier, who however was deeply disqualified for the wise exercise of powers entrusted to or assumed by him.