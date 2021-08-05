From the Archives (August 5, 1921): School at Palamcottah

The establishment of the Sethupathy’s Deaf and Dumb School at Madura adds one more to the list of similar useful educational institutions in the Presidency. We are informed that admission in the school is open to all classes of pupils, including Panchamas, and the deserving poor are given boarding free. The management appears to be handicapped by the dearth of specially trained teachers to do work in the institution. A similar institution is doing good work at Palamcottah under the management of the Church Missionary Society. The total subvention to this school was about Rs. 8,000 before 1918 and subsequently it was increased to Rs. 21000. It was also reported that a special class was opened in the school, with the aid of the additional subvention, for the training of teachers. The first batch began their training course in 1918 and completed it in 1920. A special Board of Specialists was appointed to examine them and in the first examination 9 out of 10 candidates passed. It is really creditable that the school at Palamcottah hs produced such excellent results.