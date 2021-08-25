Coimbatoire, August 22: Though Coimbatore is known as one of the districts of notoriety for grave crimes, never before this, was the situation so grave as it is for some time past. For all crimes affecting life, the existence of toddy shops in thickly populated centres of the town, in lonely attris, near temples and fresh-water wells account most. In broad daylight and in open markets, a serious riot occured last year and ended in the cold blooded murder of one of the market goers, and in the fatal injury of another. A few men were apprehended but the case ended against the prosecution. The head of the Vellala community... met in conference with coconut tree owners and appealed to them to stop trees being allowed for purposes of tapping toddy. This had the desired effect and the matter went up one step further.
A hundred years ago August 25, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (August 25, 1921): Threatened situation
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 12:37:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-august-25-1921-threatened-situation/article36085309.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story