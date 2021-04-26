From the Archives (April 26, 1921): Congress work in villages(From an editorial)

Non-Co-operation is essentially a movement of the masses. Extensively, it seeks to spread far and wide over the country and carry to the humblest in every home and hamlet the Congress message of courage, hope and freedom. Intensively, it works to enlighten the people at large on the ultimate sovereignty of their collective will in the governance of the country, to create in them a sense of the supreme dangers involved in co-operating with a system repudiating this primary principle and to awaken in them the truly national outlook in the several aspects of their daily life. Thus the source of its greatest strength and difficulty lies in that its success depends upon the intelligent response of every individual, high and low, man and woman, to the nation’s call for self-reliance, self-sacrifice and self-emancipation. Swaraj, as has often been pointed out, is really born of the nation’s soul by a purging of the national psychology of all paralysing fear, helpless dependence and suicidal self-distrust.