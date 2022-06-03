Cochin royalty

The Highnesses the Maharajah of Cochin and consort with their daughter, Mr. V. Se. Rama Menon, and his wife are spending the summer at Spring Field Palace, where in two adjacent bungalows, Dewan Bahadur P. Narayana Menon, Dewan and Mr. K S. Narayana Pishorodi, B.A. B.E. Sarvathikariakar are residing. The palace is situated on a picturesque spot and the only draw back is that there are only one or two Municipal lamps en route Spring Field, where a large number of the hill tribes reside and work in one estate. On Tuesday the Maharajah gave an ‘At Home’ which proved a great success. The guests began to arrive at 4 p.m. and all had an enjoyable time with tennis, badminton and a novel competition entitled “My game”, where two prizes to successful competitors were awarded by His Highness. The Baad of the Suffolk Regiment was in attendance and disoursed sweet music. According to the present arrangement the Maharajah, consort, the Dewan and the party will leave for Cochin on 12th instant. Probably on 10 th instant at Government House the Consert to H.H. the Maharajah will be presented with Kaisarai-I.-Hind Medal in recognition of her war services. The Maharajah visited the Jam Factory. Mr. Davies, Director of Patlia Instruction of Cochin has returned and assumed work from Mr. Mathai, who avails himself of leave.