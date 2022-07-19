Cocanada, July 17: A public meeting was held yesterday at 6 P.M. in the Pyndah Venkatachalapathi Town Hall, Cocanada, in connection with the arrangements to be made for the ensuing All-India Ayurvedic Conference to be held at Rajahmundry. Dr. A. Lakshmipathi of Madras, Dr. G. Sreenivasa Rao of Rajahmundry and some of the elite of the town were present. Dewan Bahadur D. Seshagiri Rao Pantulu, B.A.M.L.C., and President, Godavari District Board presided. After the President’s introducing him, Dr. Lakshmipathi exhibited magic lantern slides to explain briefly the usefulness of the Ayurvedic medicine and the Ayurvedic factory and College at Madras. About 30 slides were exhibited including certain plants, opinions on the system of medicine, etc.