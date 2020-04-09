Airlift of Post Cards to be Stopped

The Union Government is stated to have taken a decision in principle to stop airlifting of post cards. The actual date of implementing the proposal will be finalized soon. It is learnt that this decision follows a recommendation made by an economy subcommittee set up by the Ministry of Communications to go into the whole structure of post card operation. A post card actually costs 14 Paise for the Government, as against its price of 10 Paise. On post cards alone the department is making a loss of over Rs. 4 crores. The position was worse two years ago when the post card was selling at six Paise. At one stage, Government also considered the possibility of abolishing the post card altogether but since it is used by the poorer section of the community, the proposal was dropped. The economy sub-committee which consisted of top officials of the P and T Department has also suggested that the price of the inland letter should be the same as that of a envelope i.e. 20 Paise. The inland letter, it is stated, serves the same purpose as a letter by guaranteeing the same amount of secrecy. The Government is considering this suggestion too and a decision is expected to be taken shortly.